Troy Easter Egg Hunt Saturday From staff reports Apr 4, 2023 The annual Troy Easter Egg Hunt will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Community CenterThere will be a gold egg prize basket for age groups 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12.