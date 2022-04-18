Troy Cemetery Association to meet From staff reports Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Troy Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Troy United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All persons interested in the maintenance of the cemetery should attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander adds new face-to-face option Apr 12, 2022 I Am Lander 150: The educational influence of Samuel Lander continues Apr 12, 2022 Greenwood Promise appoints three new board members Apr 12, 2022 Delgado named City Administrator in Laurens Apr 12, 2022 Latest News Nicola and Brooklyn Petlz Beckham's sweet kiss Prince Harry vows to 'makes the world a better place' for his children +4 Asian shares sink as China says 1Q growth at 4.8% +19 Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 6 in Lviv +2 Tom Poland: Masters memories Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood police officer crashes on way to call; no one was injuredGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookUncovered: Chief justice bars former SC judge from handling foreclosure cases after Uncovered probeColumbia man faces discharging, possessing firearm chargesLaurens County deputies search for person of interest after shootingGreenwood County DSS: Infant turned over under Daniel's LawHuskey brings Sled Dawg Brewery to UptownGreenwood police, fire face difficulties filling vacanciesPederson leaving Lander, heading to Coastal State News US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair Facing Trump-backed foe, South Carolina's Rice raises $342K 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here