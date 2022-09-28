Troy Cemetery Association scheduled to meet From staff reports Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Troy Cemetery Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at Troy United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All persons interested in the maintenance of the cemetery should attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories ATV driver dies in early morning wreck Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Greenwood woman faces child abuse charge Shootings near Pathway House spark call to shut bars at 2 a.m. Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Evert named Marketing & Events Specialist Abbeville County Democratic Party hosts fundraiser MOAA, Star Fort Chapter, presents award