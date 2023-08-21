Town of Troy hosting National Night Out From staff reports Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Troy will host National Night Out on Aug. 30 at the Troy Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food will be served at 6. This free event will include a pizza party, snow cones, games, toys for kids, first-responder vehicle tours and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Entertainment Food Archaeology Most read stories Two people die in separate wrecks in Laurens County Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges after home search Second arrest made in Friday night shooting in Greenwood Greenwood police make arrest in two Friday shootings Greenwood starts season with statement win over No. 6 A.C. Flora Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip First day of school at Palmetto Christian Academy Hospice & Palliative Care hosts Camp Celebrate Hope Preparing graduates for a changing world