Southern writer Tom Poland will speak during the Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield
Polane, who has written more than a dozen books and more than 1,200 magazine features and columns, grew up in Lincoln County, Georgia and lives in Columbia. The University of Georgia alumnus writes about Georgialina — his name for eastern Georgia and South Carolina.
Poland is a member of the SC Humanities Speaker’s Bureau, and in October 2018, Gov. Henry McMaster conferred the Order of the Palmetto upon him.
Refreshments will be served.