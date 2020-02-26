Here's a look at who's performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Wednesday

Open mic night, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Granger Smith and Nic Massey, The Mill House, 6 p.m.

Jake Bartley Band, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Wind Ensemble, Lander University, 8 p.m.

Friday

Kashmir, Good Times Brewery, 7 p.m.

Pickens Creek, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

The Leftovers, Howard's on Main, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Blues and Brews with Ashby Stokes Trio, Good Times Brewery, 7 p.m.

Clay Page, Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague's and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.