Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Justin Corley, The Mill House, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Tim White, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Stan and Ron, Montague’s Restaurant, 7:30 p.m.
Bad Weather States, upstairs at Howard’s on Main, 8:30 p.m.
Jay Teague Band, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.