Here's a look at who's performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Wednesday

Open mic night, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Steven Galloway, Inn on the Square, 6 p.m.

The Leftovers, The Mill House, 6 p.m.

Trey Stephens, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Friday

Doc Brown, Flynn's on Maxwell, 6 p.m.

LC Branch, Montague's, 7 p.m.

Justin Anderson, Howard's on Main, 8:30 p.m.

The Mezz, TW Boons, 9 p.m.

Trevor Hewitt Band, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Waterloo Two, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague's and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.