Here's a look at who's performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Wednesday
Open mic night, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Steven Galloway, Inn on the Square, 6 p.m.
The Leftovers, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Trey Stephens, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Friday
Doc Brown, Flynn's on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
LC Branch, Montague's, 7 p.m.
Justin Anderson, Howard's on Main, 8:30 p.m.
The Mezz, TW Boons, 9 p.m.
Trevor Hewitt Band, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Waterloo Two, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague's and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.