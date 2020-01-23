Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Becky Greene, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Austin Landers, Howard’s on Main, 6 p.m.
Justin Anderson, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
The Jake Bartley Band, Ashby Stokes, Becky Greene, Justin Hall, Eli Harrell, Steven Holmes, Troy Drinkard, O’ Doyle Rulz, The Mezz and more, Good Times Brewing, 4 to 11 p.m.
Chris Hardy, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Ashby Stokes Trio, Howard’s on Main, 9 p.m.
Pickens Creek, TW Boons, 9 p.m.
Cash Money Band, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.
Saturday
The Mezz, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Hymns and Hops, Good Times Brewing, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.