Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Heavy Mellow Corruption, livestream, 7:30 p.m. find it on the Until Further Notice Facebook page and the Hometown Hodges Facebook Page.
Becky Greene, The Mill House, 7 p.m.
Warren Garrett, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Friday
Trey Stephens, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6:30 p.m.
Pope and Bert, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.
Pickens Creek, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
The Mezz, Howard’s on Main, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
The Square on Air Sunday livestream from Abbeville, 6 p.m. Live music and a talk show format, with local and regional performers. Find it on The Square On Air’s Facebook page and Google. Episodes are later uploaded to The Square on Air’s YouTube channel. The show is also broadcast on WCTel‘s channel 20 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.