Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today (Wednesday)
Open Mic Night, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Granger Smith, Howard's, 6 p.m.
Waterloo 2, Flynn's on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Jake Bartley Band, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Krawfish, LHBA Annual Chili Cook-Off, James Medford Family Event Center, 6:30 p.m.
Kashmir, Howard's, 8 p.m.
Bad Weather States, TW Boons, 9 p.m.
Spider Spoke Hillbillies, Sport's Break, 9 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.