Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Today (Wednesday)

Open Mic Night, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Granger Smith, Howard's, 6 p.m.

Waterloo 2, Flynn's on Maxwell, 6 p.m.

Jake Bartley Band, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Krawfish, LHBA Annual Chili Cook-Off, James Medford Family Event Center, 6:30 p.m.

Kashmir, Howard's, 8 p.m.

Bad Weather States, TW Boons, 9 p.m.

Spider Spoke Hillbillies, Sport's Break, 9 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.