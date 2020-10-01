Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Today

Justin Corley, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.

Jammin’ in the Alley in Abbeville with Chris Wayne, The Belmont Inn, 7 p.m.

Trey Stephens, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Friday

Jeff Lucero, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6:30 p.m.

Sprouse and Brock, Howard’s on Main, 8 p.m.

William Hicks, Sports Break, 8 p.m.

Justin Corley, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.