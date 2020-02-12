Here's a look at who's performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
- Adam Thompson, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
- The Jake Bartley Trio, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Day-long Choral Festival, Lander University
- O'Doyle Rulz, TW Boons, 7 p.m.
- Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen, Howard's on Main, 8:30 p.m.
- DJ Atom Bomb, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.
- Synchronicity, The Police Tribute, Bar Figaro in Newberry, 9 p.m.
Saturday
- Night of Jazz, The Arts Center of Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague's and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.