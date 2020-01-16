Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Bradley Sanders, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Spencer Rush, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Ronnie and Stan, Howard’s on Main, 6:30 p.m.
Jake Bartley, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
John English Band, Howard’s on Main, 9 p.m.
The Leftovers, SportsBreak, 9 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.