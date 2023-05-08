This month in South Carolina History: May 20, 1777, Treaty of DeWitt’s Corner

Top portion of Thomas Coram’s 1802 Map of South Carolina. The legend states that the area outlined in blue demarks: “Lands, which being within the Boundaries of South Carolina, the Cherokee are permitted to enjoy during their good behaviour, agreeable to the difinitive [sic] Treaty of Peace concluded with them A.D. 1777.”

On May 20, 1777, delegates from the Lower Towns of the Cherokee Nation and officials from South Carolina and Georgia met at DeWitt’s Corner, a colonial trading post in what is now Ninety Six.

The meeting culminated with the signing of a treaty that ended the Second Cherokee War. The victorious Americans separated South Carolina from Cherokee lands with a boundary that ran along the crest of Oconee Mountain. By signing the treaty, the Cherokees relinquished almost all their lands in South Carolina, including what is now Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.