This Month in South Carolina History August 29, 1863: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time in Charleston Harbor

Conrad Wise Chapman’s painting, “Submarine Torpedo Boat H.L. Hunley, Dec. 6, 1863,” depicts the famed Confederate vessel. Courtesy of the South Carolina Historical Society

Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston.

Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the Hunley had two previous run-ins with the bottom of Charleston Harbor. 159 years ago this month, on Aug. 29, 1863, the Hunley sank for the first time in Charleston Harbor. Constructed in Mobile, Alabama, the vessel made its way to Charleston in the summer of 1863 in an effort to disrupt the Union naval blockade of the city. With Union forces besieging the city from Morris Island and recent losses in Vicksburg and Gettysburg, the Confederate commander in Charleston, Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, had much hope riding on the success of the Hunley.

