When Thomas Boone took over as Governor of South Carolina in 1761, the locals hoped he would prove sympathetic to their call for increased legislative power.

Boone was related to the Colleton family of Carolina, so the colonists thought he might be sympathetic to their viewpoint. But Boone had strict orders from the Board of Trade to review the Election Act of 1721 and restrict the power of the Commons House of Assembly. When Christopher Gadsden was elected to fill a vacancy for St. Paul’s Parish, Boone seized the opportunity to assert his power.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.

Tags