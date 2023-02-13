This month in SC History: February 3, 1779: The Battle of Port Royal Island

“The Plan of Port Royal” from a 1776 map by John Gascoigne. This map is part of the collections of the South Carolina Historical Society.

After the British took Savannah, Georgia, in December 1778, they decided to establish a base to the north, on Port Royal Island, South Carolina. They hoped this action would enable them to cut the supply line of the American troops commanded by Gen. Benjamin Lincoln, who were stationed at Purrysburg. Port Royal Island was defended by a small garrison of roughly 20 men stationed at Fort Lyttleton under the command of Cap. John DeTreville.

British Gen. Augustine Prevost sent British Maj. James Gardiner with about 200 men from Savannah to Hilton Head Island. The British soldiers were transported on the HMS Vigilant, an unseaworthy ship that was used as a floating battery and towed by men in longboats. In the first volume of “The History of Beaufort County,” the authors point out that passage of such a large ship through the backwaters would have required the knowledge of someone familiar with the area. They suggest that Andrew DeVeaux IV, who defected to the British after the fall of Savannah, assisted the British as they sailed to Hilton Head and on up the Broad River to Port Royal Island. They anchored near the plantation of Gen. Stephen Bull and Gardiner sent Capt. Patrick Murray to scout the island while the British ships bombarded the plantations along the river. Murray and his men set fire to several properties, including buildings owned by Thomas Heyward, Jr.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.

