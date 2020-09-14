After more than three years of hostilities, Cherokee Indians signed a treaty with South Carolina Lt. Gov. William Bull Jr. at Ashley Ferry Town on Sept. 23, 1761. At the time that Europeans began to explore South Carolina, the Cherokees held most of the land in northwestern South Carolina. By the 1750s, their settlements were known as the Lower Towns and included Keowee, Toxaway and Seneca. In the early 1750s, the Cherokees allied with the British against the French, but after 1757 European encroachment on Cherokee land strained the relationship. In late 1768, settlers attacked and killed several Cherokee warriors in Virginia. The Indians retaliated by attacking settlers in North Carolina in the spring of 1759 and the conflict soon moved into South Carolina.
The British built Fort Prince George in what is now Pickens County and used it to launch three attacks on the Indians. The Cherokees responded by killing several settlers in the area. Following that incident, Gov. William Lyttelton took two Cherokee headmen hostage and negotiated a treaty in late 1759. However, early the next year, the Cherokees ambushed Fort Prince George and killed Lt. Richard Cotymore, the commander. Lyttelton issued a call to the British for troops to help the settlers. He then returned to England and left the matter in Bull’s hands.
Under the command of Col. Archibald Montgomery, 1,600 British troops headed to the upcountry in April 1760. They burned Estatoe and other Lower Towns and relieved the men stationed at Fort Prince George. Thinking he had secured the area, Montgomery returned to Charleston. However, the Cherokees moved into what is now Tennessee and laid siege to Fort Loudoun. In August 1760, the Indians killed 24 men who had been stationed at Fort Loudoun and took several others captive. Bull negotiated to ransom the hostages at the same time he prepared another expedition.
In the summer of 1761, Bull sent Col. James Grant, a Scottish soldier who served with Montgomery, with more than 2,400 troops to the upcountry of South Carolina. They wiped out 15 Cherokee towns and destroyed roughly 15,000 acres of crops. By July, the Cherokee had no choice but to surrender and negotiate a treaty, which was signed at the site of a ferry over the Ashley River (later known as Bee’s ferry). Known as the Treaty of Charleston, it called for both sides to exchange hostages; named Little Carpenter, who was a pro-English Cherokee leader, emperor of the Cherokees; expelled all Frenchmen from Cherokee territory; and created a dividing line that allowed white settlement on much of the Cherokee’s hunting lands. It also called for quick executions of any Cherokee who murdered a settler and for renewed trade between the Indians and the English.