This Month in SC History: March 24, 1663, Charles II issues the Carolina Charter

A portrait of King Charles II. Courtesy of the South Carolina Historical Society.

King Charles II was known as the Merry Monarch. After years of exile during Oliver Cromwell’s Puritan Commonwealth, Charles was restored to the throne in 1660.

He looked for ways to reward the men who supported his restoration and a grant of land in North America seemed appropriate. The charter that made these men, and their heirs and assigns, the “true and absolute Lords Proprietors” of Carolina was signed on March 24, 1663. The eight lords who were listed were: Edward Hyde, 1st Earl of Clarendon; George Monck, 1st Duke of Albemarle; William Craven, 1st Earl of Craven; John Berkeley, 1st Baron Berkeley of Stratton; Anthony Ashley Cooper, 1st Earl of Shaftesbury; Sir Georg Carteret; Sir William Berkeley; and Sir John Colleton.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.