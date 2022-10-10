Ronald Erwin McNair grew up in Lake City, the second son of Carl and Pearl McNair. His father was a mechanic and his mother worked as a teacher. In addition to his talents in technology, McNair played football and basketball, and was in the band at Carver High School. After graduating as valedictorian of his class, he won a scholarship to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. During college, McNair played saxophone in a jazz band. In 1971, he was awarded a Ford Foundation Fellowship and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received a Ph.D. in physics.

As a national expert on laser physics, McNair went to work for Hughes Laboratories in Malibu, California. Out of 11,000 applicants that responded to a search by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for its space shuttle program, McNair was selected for training in 1978. Working as a mission specialist, he first flew on a shuttle that deployed two satellites and tested the Manned Maneuvering Unit and the Canadian robotic arm, both of which were operated by McNair. The robotic arm moved a platform that allowed astronaut Bruce McCandless to walk in space without being tethered to the shuttle. McNair was the second African American to make a flight into space and logged 191 hours as an astronaut.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.