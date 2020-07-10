Kingdom Works Ministries ICC is hosting The Immanuel Gathering from Oct. 23-25. For information, call 864-538-4659.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Four Greenwood-area people face murder charges
- Rebecca Marie Rushton
- City Council approves emergency ordinance requiring face masks
- District 50 presents a draft of its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year
- Patrick Wardlaw
- Greenwood man faces two attempted murder counts
- County, state officials weigh in on Confederate monument
- Greenwood woman faces domestic violence charge
- Dozens of staff, clients at the Whitten Center test positive for COVID-19
- Majority of Greenwood City Council members favors mask mandate
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 6, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 7, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 9, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 1, 2020
- PHOTOS: Fourth of July parades at Grand Harbor and Stoney Point
- PHOTOS: Lights on the Lake 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 30, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.