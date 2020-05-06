More than 1,000 graduates from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and The Citadel Graduate College will be honored and celebrated during two virtual commencement ceremonies May 9. The Corps of Cadets’ ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and The Citadel Graduate College’s ceremony begins at 3 p.m.
On the day of the ceremonies, families and supporters can watch a live broadcast of the commencements on The Citadel’s Facebook page or at commencement.citadel.edu. A hard copy of the programs will be mailed to each graduate’s home address and a virtual program for each ceremony can also be accessed and downloaded at commencement.citadel.edu.
Anderson “Andy” D. Warlick, the chairman and CEO of Parkdale Inc., will address The Citadel Graduate College, while retired Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.
The ceremony will include a “plus” option for any graduate in the class of 2020 who wishes to return to campus in the fall for a special military review parade by the Corps in their honor, and to formally walk across the stage and receive their diploma from Gen. Glenn M. Walters, The Citadel president, for a commemorative photo. The plus option is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18.
“Even if we cannot all be together for a spring ceremony, we wanted to provide the richest experiences possible during a pandemic for our cadets and students in recognition of their tremendous efforts,” Col. John Dorrian, vice president of communications and marketing for The Citadel, said in a press release.
Graduates will also have their own graduation pages on the college’s commencement website. The pages will include a photo of the graduate, a professional reading of that graduate’s name, a quote or written message of appreciation from the graduate to their loved ones, electronic badges symbolizing the special achievement cords and messages from the graduate’s supporters.
Both ceremonies will end on another Facebook virtual lobby and viewers will be directed to the commencement website to share comments on their graduate’s page. Once the ceremony is complete, a button will appear that will enable users to download the ceremony as a keepsake.