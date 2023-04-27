Talent show slated for Saturday From staff reports Apr 27, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lady Tangela got Talent will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emma Gaskin Magnolia Park. The talent show portion starts at noon.There will be free hot dogs and prizes. For information, call Tangela Harris at 864-323-1793. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Greenwood police: Child airlifted after crash Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Family: Human remains thought to be 26-year-old who disappeared in 2015 Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare