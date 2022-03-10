Surrender Cobra hosts pet food drive From staff reports Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local band Surrender Cobra will host a pet food drive for the Humane Society of Greenwood and perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Good Times Brewery, 233 Maxwell Ave.The pets are in need of dry and canned dog and puppy food, dry and canned cat and kitten food, dog and cat treats and creamy peanut butter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector White inducted into prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry Mar 8, 2022 Robertson talks about ‘What It Takes to Win’ Mar 8, 2022 Babb joins Abbeville First Bank Mar 8, 2022 Grants from Duke Energy to fund education and diversity initiatives Mar 8, 2022 Latest News +10 Miller lifts Canucks to 5-3 win over Canadiens +16 Ukraine hospital attack killed 3, wounded 17, officials say COLUMN: Woods closes out one chapter, will he write another? +3 Local First Steps groups under state scrutiny again Weekend Ticket: Pencil in creativity, help the lake, HSOG and catch tunes Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in wreck in Utopia AcresHodges man dies in wreckAbbeville man gets 14-year sentence in downtown shootingUncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigationGreenwood hash hotspot reopens doors for limited timeGreenwood police investigate after woman shot in legRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam HarveyUncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulatesWoman dies in Abbeville County wreckEdgefield man arrested on child sex abuse material counts State News Uncovered update: SC's parade of sheriff scandals growing. Could an old law help? $2B income tax and rebate bill heads to SC Senate floor Uncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigation Charleston police chief welcomed home from cancer surgery Uncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulates 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here