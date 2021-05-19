If any listeners were wondering if Dave Fezler and Austin Landers came down with laryngitis, fear not.
That white noise you hear when tuning in to Sunny 103.5 is a result of the loss of two of the station's transmitters, Fezler, the station's general manager and morning host, said today.
Fezler said shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday the transmitters blew out, silencing the Lakelands' FM station. He said if UPS comes through today, transmitters will arrive and be installed by an engineer.
If all else is good, Fezler said, the station should be back in broadcast mode later today.