Trees down everywhere – that’s what Greenwood Emergency Management Director Jamie Parrish said Friday morning as the winds whipped outside.

As of 6:15 a.m. she said they’ve had about 13 trees fall, adding “it’s only going to get worse.” One tree downed lines at Woodcrest subdivision, just off the bypass and Grace Street, across from the old CPW plant. CPW crews were busy removing the tree as of 9 a.m.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

Tags