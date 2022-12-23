Trees down everywhere – that’s what Greenwood Emergency Management Director Jamie Parrish said Friday morning as the winds whipped outside.
As of 6:15 a.m. she said they’ve had about 13 trees fall, adding “it’s only going to get worse.” One tree downed lines at Woodcrest subdivision, just off the bypass and Grace Street, across from the old CPW plant. CPW crews were busy removing the tree as of 9 a.m.
Duke Energy is currently reporting 1,700 customers without power in Greenwood County.
Aside from the strong winds, people should be wary of potential black ice from recent rainfall, Parrish said.
“It’s definitely going to be a problem. If the sun doesn’t come out it’s not going to dry – it could start tonight and run the next 48 hours,” Parrish said.
Adam Hedden, with Greenwood County CPW, did not have an exact number of how many outages it has dealt with so far, but said crews have been out working to restore power to customers with about 40 customers who are without power as of early morning.
"We've just now gotten to a point where all the phone calls have slowed down," he said.
Should a CPW customer lose power, Hedden said, they should call 864-942-8100 or 877-662-3360.
Greenwood Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said there haven’t been any major issues, but like many, there have been fluctuations in power causing some traffic lights to reset.
Link also said anyone who is out driving and sees trees or limbs in the road should report them.
“I don’t recommend that people get out of their cars to move them, for safety reasons,” he said.
