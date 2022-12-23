Trees down everywhere – that’s what Greenwood County Emergency Management Director Jamie Parrish said Friday morning as the winds whipped outside.

As of 6:15 a.m. she said about 13 trees had been reported down, adding “it’s only going to get worse.” One tree downed lines at Woodcrest subdivision, just off the bypass and Grace Street, across from the old CPW plant. CPW crews were busy removing the tree as of 9 a.m.

