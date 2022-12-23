Trees down everywhere – that’s what Greenwood County Emergency Management Director Jamie Parrish said Friday morning as the winds whipped outside.
As of 6:15 a.m. she said about 13 trees had been reported down, adding “it’s only going to get worse.” One tree downed lines at Woodcrest subdivision, just off the bypass and Grace Street, across from the old CPW plant. CPW crews were busy removing the tree as of 9 a.m.
Early this morning, Duke Energy was reporting 1,700 customers without power in Greenwood County. That number was closer to 600 as of about 3:30 p.m.
Aside from the strong winds, people should be wary of potential black ice from recent rainfall, Parrish said.
Adam Hedden, with Greenwood County CPW, did not have an exact number of how many outages it has dealt with so far, but said crews have been out working to restore power to customers with about 40 customers who are without power as of early morning.
Should a CPW customer lose power, Hedden said, they should call 864-942-8100 or 877-662-3360.
Abbeville County Deputy Administrative Officer Mike Clary said while winds have seemingly calmed down, earlier this morning he estimated wind gusts of about 35 mph and sustained winds of 25 mph.
Isolated trees have fallen in Abbeville County, causing power outages inside and outside the city.
"People should expect more trees the more rural the road is," Clary said.
He also encouraged those going out to only brave the frigid weather if they have to and to remain cautious on roadways.
"Drive at a speed that allows you to see a tree or branch that might obstruct the roadway," he said.
Greenwood Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said this morning that there haven’t been any major issues, but like many, there have been fluctuations in power causing some traffic lights to reset.
Link also said anyone who is out driving and sees trees or limbs in the road should report them.
“I don’t recommend that people get out of their cars to move them, for safety reasons,” he said.
