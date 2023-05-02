Strong winds damage home on Creswell Avenue From staff reports May 2, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Strong winds damaged a home on Creswell Avenue on Sunday. No injuries were reported. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Greenwood Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls over the weekend, including a fallen tree at 216 Durst Ave.Fire Chief Terry Strange said there were no injuries reported. He said the official report did not give any information on whether Red Cross was requested to assist or how many people were displaced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Laurens driver dies in morning crash Greenwood woman faces neglect charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare