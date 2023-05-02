Durst Avenue

Strong winds damaged a home on Creswell Avenue on Sunday. No injuries were reported. 

The City of Greenwood Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls over the weekend, including a fallen tree at 216 Durst Ave.

Fire Chief Terry Strange said there were no injuries reported. He said the official report did not give any information on whether Red Cross was requested to assist or how many people were displaced.

