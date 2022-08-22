Greenwood has a new way to help people start and grow their businesses.
The first class of StartGrow Navigators finished its studies in late July and is equipped with the tools and resources to help entrepreneurs in the community by connecting them to the resources they might need to be successful.
A graduation will be 8 a.m. Aug. 31 at Two Girls and an Oven, 318 Main St., in partnership with The Brew, a quarterly event where businesses discuss their ideas and challenges and receive feedback from the audience.
The first graduating class of Greenwood Certified StartGrow Navigators includes Kay Self, executive director of VisionGreenwood; Lara Hudson, community development director, City of Greenwood; Boyd Yarbrough, vice president, Student Affairs, Lander University; Rusty Denning, associate vice president, Economic Development and Continuing Education, Piedmont Technical College; Charity Martin, owner of Sweet Indulgence; and Steve Riley, owner of Emerald Ink and Stitches and Maxwell Axe Co.
Navigators learned from more than a dozen organizations that provide funding, training and guidance about the importance of connecting aspiring and existing business owners to the right resources throughout their program.
Resources ranged from a small business development center consultant for Hispanic businesses to CommunityWorks, with its microloan program, to the South Carolina Research Authority and SC Launch Inc., which support entrepreneurs in advanced manufacturing and materials, information technology and life sciences with guidance and potential funding.
Ten at the Top’s resource platform, StartGrowUpstate.com, serves as the digital backbone for the program. The state Department of Commerce awarded Ten at the Top a Relentless Challenge grant to connect rural innovators to the innovation ecosystem. The grants are designed to ensure innovation exists, starts and grows in South Carolina. VisionGreenwood and Flywheel were instrumental in bringing the program to Greenwood in support of the growth in locally owned businesses and in local innovation.