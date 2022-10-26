Spooky Haunts to host Haunted Trail From staff reports Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spooky Haunts will host the Haunted Trail from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Greenwood Civic Center, 1610 Highway 72, beginning behind the Farmers Market.The cost is $10 per person, cash only. A portion of the proceeds will go to Beyond Abuse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Eggs Up set to open in Greenwood soon Judge denies bond to suspect in 2021 double slaying Noteworthy rating at Mathews Elementary brings excitement, state interest Driver faces DUI count after Laurens officer crashes during chase Meth convictions net Clinton man 20-year sentence Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Young Eagles Rally Day a success Karlie Hill October Yard of the Month Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service