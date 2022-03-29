Special Olympics Day at Saluda High School Mar 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saluda County Special Olympics Day will be from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday at Saluda High School Track Field.Opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and games and events will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News +29 Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting +19 Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets Jon M Chu 'open' to Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth returning for Wicked Richard Williams' family doesn't condone violence after Will Smith strikes Chris Rock at Oscars Amy Schumer reveals Kirsten Dust was 'in on' the joke at the Oscars Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim named3 apprehended following police chase in GreenwoodDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipe State News Invasive plants endanger sea turtles, hurt SC sand dunes SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here