Pick Me! SC is coming back today through June 27. Dozens of shelters, rescues and Petco locations across the state are getting involved in this lifesaving event.
The statewide adoption event is sponsored by Petco Love, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. Pick Me! SC is organized by No Kill South Carolina 2024, an initiative of Charleston Animal Society. The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.
“As we reemerge from this pandemic, we know people are going to be so excited to reconnect with their local shelters,” said Abigail Appleton, chief project officer of No Kill South Carolina 2024. “Saving every healthy and treatable pet is a goal that is within our reach if we all work together!”
Petco stores will host shelters and rescues to reach more potential adopters. “Almost every Petco location across South Carolina is participating and we couldn’t be more excited,” Appleton said.
Many people who adopted at Pick Me! SC last year, said they had never visited their local shelter before the Pick Me! SC.
As part of the Pick Me! SC project, 100 dogs and cats will be spayed and neutered at rural shelters around the state.