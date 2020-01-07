South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis’ office announced Monday the launch of South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program, a statewide financial literacy initiative that aims to energize more teachers about the importance of incorporating personal finance education into their classrooms.
Sponsored by Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, and in partnership with SC Economics, the program will provide financial incentives to K-12 teachers who are experts in financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their schools and districts.
Through the program participating teachers will have access to specialized training and financial literacy curriculum resources that will better enable them to promote financial literacy education in K-12 schools.