The South Carolina Historical Society Museum’s new exhibit, “Africa to America: The Plantation Culture of Early South Carolina,” focuses on the plight of enslaved Africans and the many contributions they made to the culture of colonial South Carolina. The exhibit is set to open in late April.
Featuring original documents owned by the South Carolina Historical Society along with images and artifacts loaned by other museums and individuals, the gallery traces enslaved Africans from the rice-growing regions of their homeland and highlights the skills and knowledge that they brought with them. Dan Littlefield, professor emeritus of the University of South Carolina and former director of the Institute for African American Research at that institution, is the guest curator for the exhibit.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to share the stories of enslaved Africans who contributed so much to South Carolina’s culture,” Faye L. Jensen, executive director, said in a released statement. “We hope this new exhibit helps people understand the experiences of the enslaved population in colonial South Carolina, as well as the immense impact they had on shaping our state into what it is today.”
The South Carolina Historical Society Museum is in the Fireproof Building at 100 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.