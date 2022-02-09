Give sweet harmonies this Valentine’s Day. Schedule your Singing Valentines Delivered today, with the Huguenotes Barbershop Quartet.
This McCormick-based foursome sings for the recipient of your choice and delivers a card, along with a rose bouquet for female recipients and chocolate roses for males, all in the name of charity.
In 2022, proceeds from the Huguenotes’ Singing Valentines Delivered support Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, in the form of tax-deductible donations.
Founded in 1892, Connie Maxwell cares for children in situations of abuse, neglect and difficult family situations. Services provided include residential care, foster care, crisis care and family care programs. Its main campus is in Greenwood with other satellite campuses across the state.
Since the quartet’s beginnings, the vocalists have raised more than $50,000 in support of charities aiding children, including the now-closed McCormick Children’s Home.
The barbershop quartet’s name is a play on words paying homage to the French Huguenots who settled in what is now the New Bordeaux area of McCormick County. These French Protestants, who followed the Calvinist form of religion, sought safe haven from religious persecution and some came to South Carolina.
Schedule your Singing Valentines Delivered by calling Merry Beth Moore at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, 864-942-1434.