Shred Day at the credit union Wanda Rinker Jul 19, 2023 Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union will host a Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at 617 E. Durst Ave. People are asked to bring a can food items or cash to donate to the local food bank.