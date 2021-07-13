Sheep Gate Ministries Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided for free to all children 18 years old and younger through July 31.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, gender identity or religion and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Edgewood Community Center of 96, 200 Edgewood Circle, Ninety Six: Breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
Phoenix Academy of Arts, 801 Reynolds Ave., Greenwood: Lunch and afternoon snacks from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
G.A.S.A. (Greenwood Academic Sports Academy), Boys & Girls Club 125 N. University St., Greenwood: Dinner and afternoon snacks from 7:15-7:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday
Lakeview Apartments, 106 Barkwood Drive, Greenwood: Lunch and afternoon snack from noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
For information, contact Dorcey Miller at 864-337-6980.