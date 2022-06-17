Sheep Gate Ministries offer Summer Food Service Program From staff reports Jun 17, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sheep Gate Ministries Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 and younger without charge.Meals will be provided at the following sites:1. Edgewood Community Center of 96 – 200 Edgewood Circle, Ninety SixBreakfast will be served 8-9:30 a.m. Monday through FridayLunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday2. Phoenix Performing Arts Initiatives – 801 Reynolds Ave., GreenwoodSnacks will be served 5-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through ThursdayDinner will be served 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday3. G.A.S.A. (Greenwood Academic Sports Academy) – Boys & Girls Club, 125 N. University St., GreenwoodSnacks will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. Monday through WednesdayDinner will be served from 7:15-7:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday4. Boys & Girls Club – 130 Rock Hill Road, SaludaBreakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Tentative dates for program are June 6 through July 20.Any questions, concerns, or for information, contact Dorcey Miller at 864-337-6980 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Breakfast Food Gastronomy Lunch Snack Summer Food Service Dinner Sheep Gate Ministries Inc. 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion 16 hrs ago Lander nursing major brings heart health message to Miss South Carolina pageant 16 hrs ago Dr. Zach Rubin named Lander University’s 2022 Young Faculty Scholar 16 hrs ago Piedmont Tech student welders shine at competition 16 hrs ago Latest News John Rosemond: Don't play amateur psychologist. Address behavior directly Minister's Column: God moments Clemson Extension: Hot plants McCormick County school board passes continuing resolution +4 Greenwood County Council primary headed to runoff after recount Most Popular Articles ArticlesWare Shoals police investigate Friday morning break-insDistrict 50 board approves budget, nixes tuition costsGreenwood County deputies connect man to more than 60 gas station break-insEight is enough: Family with eight living siblings in their 70s remains closeNew Greenwood eatery borne out of friendshipGreenwood man faces drug, gun chargesGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingAbbeville County employees get pay boostNo View: Nothing to say hereRemaining suspect in April shooting turns himself in State News 3rd-place Republican backs Weaver in South Carolina Ed race Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts At least 4 Republican SC House members lose primaries Bruce, Matthews advance to US Senate Democratic runoff in SC Takeaways: Big Trump win, election deniers advance in Nevada