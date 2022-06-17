Sheep Gate Ministries Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 and younger without charge.

Meals will be provided at the following sites:

1. Edgewood Community Center of 96 – 200 Edgewood Circle, Ninety Six

Breakfast will be served 8-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

2. Phoenix Performing Arts Initiatives – 801 Reynolds Ave., Greenwood

Snacks will be served 5-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Dinner will be served 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

3. G.A.S.A. (Greenwood Academic Sports Academy) – Boys & Girls Club, 125 N. University St., Greenwood

Snacks will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Dinner will be served from 7:15-7:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

4. Boys & Girls Club – 130 Rock Hill Road, Saluda

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tentative dates for program are June 6 through July 20.

Any questions, concerns, or for information, contact Dorcey Miller at 864-337-6980

