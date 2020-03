Self to offer free cholesterol, blood pressure checks

Mara Schwartz, RN Diabetes Education Coordinator at Self Regional Healthcare, checks her display windows on health related issues at the Greenwood County Library. Schwartz and Self personnel will be in the library's Veterans Auditorium from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 offering free A1C, cholesterol, blood pressure and weight screening and education. The event is free and open to the Greenwood community on a walk-in basis.