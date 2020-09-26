The College and University Trustee Screening Commission will begin accepting Letters of Intent from people who desire to run for the following vacant seats at 10 a.m. Monday.
THE CITADEL
One (1) At-large — term expires June 30, 2026 — (must be a graduate of The Citadel)
LANDER UNIVERSITY
At-Large Seat 9 — term expires June 30, 2022
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
At-large Seat 10 — term expires June 30, 2024
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
5th Judicial Circuit — term expires June 30, 2022 — (includes the counties of Kershaw and Richland)
It is required by law that any person who wishes to offer as a candidate for a board position must notify the Screening Commission in writing of his/her intent to offer for the specific seat.
The deadline for receiving Letters of Intent is noon Oct. 26.
Letters of Intent must be hand delivered by noon Oct. 26 to Sen. Harvey S. Peeler Jr., Chairman, College and University Trustee Screening Commission, 213 Gressette Building, Columbia, South Carolina 29201.
The Letter of Intent must contain name, home address, telephone number and email address for the candidate. Incomplete letters will not be accepted. Questions should be addressed to either Martha Casto or Julie Price at 803-212-6430.
Upon receipt of the accepted letter of intent, the application packet will be given to the prospective candidate to be completed. Application packets must be hand delivered no later than noon Nov. 23.