Index-Journal Executive Editor Richard S. Whiting will serve as daily newspaper vice president of the South Carolina Press Association after a vote of the press association’s membership.
Don Kausler Jr., regional editor of the Morning News in Florence and the prior daily newspaper vice president, was elected president and succeeds Suzanne Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News. The election was Wednesday during a virtual Annual Business Meeting.
Other officers elected were: Charles Swenson, editor of the Coastal Observer in Pawleys Island, as weekly newspaper vice president; and Nathaniel Abraham Jr., publisher of Carolina Panorama in Columbia as treasurer.
Elected to two-year terms on the SCPA Executive Committee were: Andy Brack, publisher of Charleston City Paper; Chase Heatherly, publisher of The Post and Courier Columbia/Free Times and Chief Revenue Officer for Evening Post Industries Community Newspaper Group; and Abbie Sossamon, associate publisher and news editor of The Gaffney Ledger.
Reelected to continuing terms on the SCPA Executive Committee were: Steve Bruss, executive editor of The Greenville News, Independent Mail in Anderson, and Herald-Journal in Spartanburg; Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard; and Brian Tolley, executive editor of The State in Columbia, The Island Packet on Hilton Head Island, The Sun News in Myrtle Beach and The Beaufort Gazette.
The press association was founded in 1852 and serves the state’s 15 daily and 76 weekly newspapers.