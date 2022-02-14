Mark Daniels, of Boy Scout Troop 313 in Greenwood, is working on his Eagle Scout service project by collecting supplies to benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Greenwood.

Daniels will be accepting donations at Northside Plaza, 2042 Montague Ave. Extension, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 26.

He has a goal of collecting 2,000 pounds in donations. He will be collecting dry and canned dog and cat food, as well as blankets, bleach, Dawn, paper towels and other items.