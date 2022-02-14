Scout seeks donations for Eagle project From staff reports Feb 14, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MARK DANIELS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Daniels, of Boy Scout Troop 313 in Greenwood, is working on his Eagle Scout service project by collecting supplies to benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Greenwood.Daniels will be accepting donations at Northside Plaza, 2042 Montague Ave. Extension, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 26.He has a goal of collecting 2,000 pounds in donations. He will be collecting dry and canned dog and cat food, as well as blankets, bleach, Dawn, paper towels and other items. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 Star Fort Chapter of MOAA receives national recognition Feb 8, 2022 MOAA hear about Korean War Honor Flight Feb 8, 2022 Countybank Foundation makes donation to YMCA Fitness Center Feb 8, 2022 Latest News Scout seeks donations for Eagle project +6 Prosecution rests in 3 cops’ trial in George Floyd killing +31 Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine +2 Utah proposes panel to decide when transgender athletes play +2 Prosecutor: Arbery's killers known to use racist slurs Most Popular Articles ArticlesReports of Biden’s taxpayer-funded crack pipes draw scrutinyGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeCalhoun Falls split over new police chiefDHEC: Rabid horse potentially exposes 4 people in GreenwoodNinety Six woman faces grand larceny chargeReport: Police find drugs within reach of childDistrict 52 appoints Beth Taylor next superintendentReport: Man texted co-worker he had a gunWaterloo woman faces ice trafficking chargeCoaches: Transfer portal takes a toll on high school recruiting State News Greenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east Alabama Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls Pence schedules yet another spring trip to South Carolina SC Senate approves medical marijuana bill, House up next 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here