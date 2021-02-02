The community is invited to participate in a live, virtual seminar with political scientists Amy E. Black of Wheaton College and Quentin Kidd of Christopher Newport University at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The session, titled “Who Voted, Who Didn’t, and Why Does it Matter,” is the second of a series of events to be hosted by Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences this semester, as part of the South Carolina Humanities Electoral Initiative.
Black is the author of “Honoring God in Red or Blue,” and “Beyond Left and Right.” Kidd has provided expert testimony to courts examining states’ redistricting plans and is the co-author of “The Rational Southerner: Black Mobilization, Republican Growth, and the Partisan Transformation of the American South.” Topics for the seminar will include voting rights, voter access and voter suppression, as well as re-districting in the past and going forward with the 2020 Census. Ashley Woodiwiss, professor of political science at Lander, will serve as moderator.
Lander is one of four South Carolina universities presenting virtual programs in the Electoral Initiative, a series that brings together scholars from Lander University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina, as well as political scientists from around the country.
To register for the session, visit lander.edu/electoralinitiative. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars.
For information, contact the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at 864-388-8176.