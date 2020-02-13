Greenwood is getting a Hollywood-styled visit Saturday.
Actors Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover will be joined by Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, as they swing through South Carolina just ahead of the Democratic primary Feb. 29.
They will participate in a community meeting 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brewer Center, 125 N. University St. Doors open at 3. While the event is free and open to the public, attendance is on a first come, first served basis. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/31QFCq