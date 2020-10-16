Don't worry, kids. Santa Claus will still come to town, despite the pandemic, but Uptown Greenwood's annual Christmas parade is a no-go.
Lara Hudson, Uptown manager, said in an email today (Friday) that the decision to cancel was made because the parade "is extremely large in both participant and spectator numbers and there is simply no way to manage social distancing and mask requirements."
However, Hudson said, the city is planning to host several other smaller holiday events that can more easily be managed, following safety guidelines and protocols.
Other holiday-related activities and events are yet in the works, to include the annual Holiday Open House that brings people to the doors and in the stores of Uptown merchants. That will take place Nov. 20-21.
The wine walk usually affiliated with the open house is off the books this year, but a number of retail shop owners are planning to offer cocktails and snacks to shoppers, Hudson said.
One tradition that will not be sidelined by the pandemic is the annual tree lighting. That, a Cookie Crawl and a Christmas Craft Market are just a few events Hudson said are in the works.