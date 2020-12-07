In a time of social distancing and perhaps ordering Christmas gifts shipped straight to your door, the City of Greenwood is bringing the jolly bearer of gifts to a neighborhood near you.
The city announced it will conduct a neighborhood parade Sunday featuring Santa Claus, along with the city’s police and fire departments, as well as City Council and staff.
Residents are asked to stay in their own yards when possible and to avoid congregating on sidewalks. Social distancing and mask usage are encouraged.
An announcement of the neighborhood parade provided general times and areas for when the parade would be in specific neighborhoods:
2 p.m. – Magnolia Park, Milwee Avenue, Taggart Street, East Creswell Avenue, Foundry Road, Blyth Heights, Mathews Mill Village, Wisewood, New Market Street and Wesley Commons.
3 p.m. – East Cambridge Avenue, Grendel Area, Grace Street, Durst Avenue, Avondale Road, Sample Road, Haltiwanger Road, Northside Drive, Northlake, Rock Creek Boulevard, East Laurel Avenue, Briggs Avenue, Harper Street, Johns Street, Cokesbury Road, Henrietta Avenue and Janeway.
4 p.m. – Montague Avenue, Calhoun Street, Kitson Mill Village, Lodge Grounds, Oak Avenue, Edgefield Street, Epting Avenue and Main Street.