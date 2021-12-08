WCRS Radio will host the “Drive for Hope” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for toys and monetary donations to the Angel Tree Program of The Salvation Army. The event will be in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 1360 S.C. Highway 72 and will feature a live remote broadcast from WCRS as volunteers work to stuff the Salvation Army truck with toys.
In addition, The Salvation Army will distribute coats and jackets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., thanks to a donation of these items from FOX Carolina in Greenville. People needing a coat or jacket are asked to bring a picture ID.
Children can have their photos taken with a fire truck and check out the Command Center of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Food trucks, holiday music and prize giveaways are other features of the event.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree, Toys for Tots and Tommy Claus have partnered this year to provide Christmas toys to children in need, Maj. Jason Hughes of The Salvation Army in Greenwood said.
The Angel Tree Program provides a critical service to children and their families each year, said Anne Eller, broadcaster and owner of WCRS Radio.
The regular sign-up period for the toy programs has ended, with more than 650 children signed up. However, there are still new emergencies that take place that lead people to need help now, Hughes said.
For information about the Toy Drive, call Eller at WCRS Radio at 864-229-7984 and for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, call 864-229-3407, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.