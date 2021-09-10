Pfizer, Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Saluda High School, 160 Ivory Key Road. Less than 40% of eligible Saluda County residents are fully vaccinated. The vaccine is free and a provider cannot deny you a vaccine if you don’t have insurance. In addition, you do not need to show an ID or paperwork to prove your age, job or medical condition.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those who are 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available to anyone 18 and older. Individuals 16 and older do not require parental permission to receive the vaccine. Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian for children ages 12-15.