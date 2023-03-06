Saluda County Republican Party to meet Wanda Rinker Mar 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saluda County Republican Party will have its Precincts Reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. March 11 at American Legion Hall, 109 N. Rudolph St., Saluda. Refreshments will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Father of firsts: Man's life is a walk through Black history in Greenwood Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project